TN universities vice-chancellors conference to be held Apr 25-26

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 23-04-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 13:55 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will inaugurate a two- day conference of vice-chancellor of universities in the state here on April 25.

At the conference, ideas and action plan for India's role in emerging new world order and India to be world leader by 2047 would be discussed, an official release said on Saturday.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and Zoho Corporation Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu will deliver special addresses at the conference.

The vice-chancellors of all the state universities, central universities and private universities in Tamil Nadu would be participating in the conference.

