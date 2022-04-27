Former IGCAR Director A K Bhaduri passes away

Distinguished scientist and a recipient of Homi Bhaba medal Arun Kumar Bhaduri passed away here, after suffering a massive heart attack, the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research said on Wednesday. He was 63.

He is survived by his wife, son and a daughter, a press release said.

An alumni of IIT Kharagpur, Bhaduri belonged to the 27th batch of the Training School of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in 1983.

He was awarded the Homi Bhabha Medal for being the overall topper and later joined the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research at Kalpakkam.

He was a senior professor of the Homi Bhabha National Institute and served IGCAR as its Director between July 1, 2017 and August 31, 2021. Consequent to his superannuation. he assumed the position of the Homi Bhabha Chair at IGCAR.

Bhaduri was instrumental in initiating the construction of the Palar check dam at Vayalur near Kalpakkam, which has considerably improved the water table in the area, the release said His untimely demise is a great loss to the department and the nation, it added.

