Left Menu

Former IGCAR Director A K Bhaduri passes away

he assumed the position of the Homi Bhabha Chair at IGCAR.Bhaduri was instrumental in initiating the construction of the Palar check dam at Vayalur near Kalpakkam, which has considerably improved the water table in the area, the release said His untimely demise is a great loss to the department and the nation, it added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:36 IST
Former IGCAR Director A K Bhaduri passes away
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Distinguished scientist and a recipient of Homi Bhaba medal Arun Kumar Bhaduri passed away here, after suffering a massive heart attack, the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research said on Wednesday. He was 63.

He is survived by his wife, son and a daughter, a press release said.

An alumni of IIT Kharagpur, Bhaduri belonged to the 27th batch of the Training School of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in 1983.

He was awarded the Homi Bhabha Medal for being the overall topper and later joined the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research at Kalpakkam.

He was a senior professor of the Homi Bhabha National Institute and served IGCAR as its Director between July 1, 2017 and August 31, 2021. Consequent to his superannuation. he assumed the position of the Homi Bhabha Chair at IGCAR.

Bhaduri was instrumental in initiating the construction of the Palar check dam at Vayalur near Kalpakkam, which has considerably improved the water table in the area, the release said His untimely demise is a great loss to the department and the nation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022