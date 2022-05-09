Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:01 IST
Now, Greater Noida officers to monitor daily if street lights working
Officers of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) have been directed to go out on the ground daily and see if street lights are working, officials said on Monday.

GNIDA CEO Surendra Singh issued the directions to senior officials and asked them to ensure that street lights which are not working be fixed immediately, the officials said.

GNIDA's Deputy General Manager Salil Yadav on Sunday evening went around the city from Pari Chowk to Amritpuram, LG Chowk, Ghantaghar Tiraha to Kulesara etc for a ground inspection and found street lights not working at various locations, according to an official statement.

The DGM has issued notice to government employees concerned as well as the private firm engaged in street lights' maintenance and operation over the issue.

''The lights were turned off in many places. No manager or senior manager of the electrical engineering department were found on the field, on which the DGM has sent a letter to all of them asking for clarification. He has warned of action in case such negligence happens again in future,'' the statement read.

The GNIDA has entrusted private firm Surya with replacing all traditional sodium-based street lights in Greater Noida with LEDs and. The same firm has been awarded a contract for installing new street lights, their maintenance and operation also.

''The company has so far installed about 35,000 LED lights. The target is to convert all street lights to LED by the end of this year,'' the GNIDA said.

