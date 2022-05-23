Left Menu

TRS nominee elected uncontested to Rajya Sabha

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-05-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 21:03 IST
TRS candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra was on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

A press note was issued to this effect by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of sitting TRS member Banda Prakash.

Ravichandra is a backward class leader and also a businessman.

