TRS nominee elected uncontested to Rajya Sabha

TRS candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra was on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

A press note was issued to this effect by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of sitting TRS member Banda Prakash.

Ravichandra is a backward class leader and also a businessman.

