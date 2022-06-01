Mundka fire: Kin of those who died stage protest, ask authorities to hand over remains of loved ones

Family members of those killed in the Mundka fire tragedy held a protest on Wednesday and demanded that the remains of their loved ones should be immediately handed over to them. ''Why are we being punished?'' asked the brother of Asha, a victim, as he along with other families gathered outside the building where the fire erupted to protest against the ''inaction'' of authorities. At least 27 people were killed and many others injured in the massive blaze that ripped through a four-story building in outer Delhi's Mundka on May 13. Family members said it had been over two weeks since the incident took place but the remains of several victims have not been handed over to their families. The family members held placards that read -- 'Stop playing with the life of labor' and 'It was a tragedy, not an accident'. The Delhi Police had earlier said it has collected biological samples of 26 people, whose family members are believed to be killed in the fire, for DNA profiling. Of the 27 bodies that were recovered, only eight bodies have been identified.

The protestors demanded that the remains of their loved ones who died in the incident should be handed over to them immediately. The family members asked why it was taking so much time for DNA profiling.

''We are tired of visiting the authorities. Our loved ones are still lying in the mortuary and nobody is doing anything. It has been over two weeks, how much more time do they want,'' the brother of victim Asha said. Meanwhile, the family of 22-year-old Monika, another victim, said they are losing all hopes. ''We are tired. Her remains have not been identified. Why haven't received any update on the investigation in so many days? Everybody has stopped talking about the incident as if it was a small incident,'' Monika's father said.

