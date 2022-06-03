Left Menu

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Lauds Ahmedabad University's Unique Learning Environment

Commending the Universitys efforts to provide inclusive education, the Honourable Minister encouraged Ahmedabad University to strengthen social science research, develop innovative instruments for taking education to the less empowered and prepare students for the future of work.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) Honourable Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, visited Ahmedabad University on May 31, 2022, accompanied by the Minister of Education, Higher and Technical Education, Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, Shri Jitendra Vaghani. Shri Pradhan interacted with faculty to understand the strategy of the University and particularly its unique learning environment. Shri Sanjay Lalbhai, Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Governors, and Shri Sudhir Mehta, Member, Board of Governors, Ahmedabad University, were present at the meeting. Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor, briefed the Honourable Minister on how the University was reimagining the classroom by addressing complex challenges facing the larger society through interdisciplinarity, experiential learning and research thinking. He mentioned that creating intersections between the arts, sciences, and the professions was a critical element of an Ahmedabad education as it provides a young student with better skills and perspectives. Shri Pradhan praised the efforts of the University leadership in creating a vibrant campus with a unique learning process centred around promoting interdisciplinary holistic learning, furthering research and innovation, and encouraging entrepreneurship through start-up accelerators in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Commending the University’s efforts to provide inclusive education, the Honourable Minister encouraged Ahmedabad University to strengthen social science research, develop innovative instruments for taking education to the less empowered and prepare students for the future of work. About Ahmedabad University Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning and research thinking. The University, established in 2009, is rooted in the vision of one of India’s finest educational foundations, the Ahmedabad Education Society, which was founded in 1935 by nationalist leaders. Programmes at the University range from bachelors to doctoral levels in humanities & social sciences, natural sciences, engineering and management through its ten Schools and Centres: Amrut Mody School of Management | School of Arts and Sciences | School of Engineering and Applied Science | Centre for Heritage Management | VentureStudio | Centre for Learning Futures | Global Centre for Environment and Energy | Centre for Inter - Asian Research | Ahmedabad Design Lab | International Centre for Space and Cosmology. An urban university, Ahmedabad promotes independent-mindedness and diversity across all dimensions of its activity and helps students mature into critical thinkers who are analytically equipped, practically oriented, and contextually-aware global citizens. The University provides a contemporary educational framework that brings liberal arts, sciences, and the professions to engage together in creating new knowledge for addressing complex challenges of the society and in offering majors that merge the boundaries of disciplines to prepare students for the new economy. PWR PWR

