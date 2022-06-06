Autosports India Organizes Season VII of Mega ATV Championship: A Grand National Level Racing Championship

Panaji, Goa, India (NewsVoir) Autosports India organized a grand racing competition named ''Mega ATV Championship'' Season VII, and racing competition, Overlander Off-Road Adventure & Autocross in Goa from 11th - 15th May, 2022, where nearly 65 teams (Category Combustion and Electric) 12 Teams for Overlander and 32 Teams for Autocross from all across India participated and tested their vehicle project. The event has focused on areas of real-life challenges like disaster management and defense using All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATV's) engineering design manufacturing racing and utility-based competition in which participants teams from all over the country has to design and then fabricate an ATV and use it to serve for mankind after proving their authority at the Mega ATV Championship. All vehicles are manufactured by the budding engineering students of various technical universities. These projects are tested as per the motorsports norms of Autosports India. The evaluation process stats from technical inspection which includes safety test, engine inspection brake test, light and visibility test and overall vehicle test. The event is well known for its extraordinary format which includes drag race, flat dirt race, Armageddon race, and most popular night endurance race. The list of winners who finished podium are as follows: Category Combustion ATV Overall Winner Champion - Team SparkX Racing, Silver Oak University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Overall Runner up - Redshift Racing India, K.J.Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai Overall 2nd Runner up CEG Motorsports, College of Engineering, Guindy Category Electric ATV Overall Winner Champion - Team eSJEC Racing, St. Joseph Engineering College Overall Runner Up - Team Redline Racing, Kammavari Sangham Group of Institutions Overall 2nd Runner Up - Team Volante, M.S. Ramiah Institute of Technology The event is well known for its extraordinary format and production, the event occurred in a track spread of around 900 acres and total track length of approximate 8.5 Kilometers which is India's biggest off-road racing track. The track is a speed track made for proper professional rally format. Overlander Off-Road Adventure - The Overlander Off-Road Adventure 2022 is an all new concept of experiencing driving on a professional Off-Road race track of 8.5 Kms. in Goa with a mesmerizing beach side view, for all Off-Road lovers, motorsports enthusiasts having any type of car including SUV/SEDAN/HATCHBACK in both categories (2WD, 4WD). Since 2015 Autosports India has been organizing various Off-Road event pan India. This is the chance for the driving community and enthusiasts to listen to their hearts and test their driving skills along with their vehicles on Off-Road race track that's sure to get some air and adrenaline pumping. Event includes Mountain Off-Road drive (In a closed circuit), Armageddon challenge (4×4) and Autocross. Mr.VikasVerma, from Pune has taken the lead for lineup with his Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Autosports India Autocross - Autocross is done in a closed circuit loop of 800 meters for professional autocross drivers, The total no of entries were 32 and was started 11:00 Hrs.to 17:00 Hrs. on 15th May 2022. All catagories vehicles includes 800 CC-1000 CC, 1301-1600 CC, Unrestricted, Suv Class, Indian Open. The podium was finished on category wise given as follows 1. Indian Open: Winner - Mohd. Fazal Admani 2. SUV Class: Winner - Umesh Rane 3. Unrestricted - Umesh Rane 4. 800cc - 1000cc: Sanag Rudchkar 5. 1001cc - 1300cc: Sanag Rudchkar The idea of the event is to make India a motorsports hub and more participation of Indian motorsports racers in reputed international professional events and prepare Indian youth for prestigious events like Formula1, WRC and other National & International circuit races. Sponsors - The event is sponsors and Associates are MonaroShqrp, Downtown customs, Red bull, Sini Tyres, We-Stays, Creative cars enterprises, Cava Courtyard Goa. ''We see there is lots of potential in Indian youth to make representation in international races we are keeping base and preparing upcoming youth for their representation in international race through this platform. There will be a time when India will make a remarkable representation in prestigious international races and racers of level like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton will be produced in India,'' Ajit Pandey, Director (Operations) Autosports India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)