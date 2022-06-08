Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate Announces Results for the May 2022 Level-1 ERM Examinations

• Kavya Kashyap, Ex Analyst at Xceedance Consulting India Pvt. Ltd and Irshad Ahmed P, Key Account Manager - Plants, Bosch Limited, secured All-India rank in the professional exam with 76.10% • Devanshi Nishit Shah, MCom Year 2, R A Podar College of Commerce and Economics, secured 74.60% in Level-1 student exam MUMBAI, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRM, India Affiliate, has announced the results of the May 2022 ERM Level-1 examination. Kavya Kashyap, Ex Analyst at Xceedance Consulting India Pvt. Ltd and Irshad Ahmed P, Key Account Manager - Plants, Bosch Limited, secured the All-India rank with 76.10% at the Level-1 professional exam, while Devanshi Nishit Shah, MCom Year 2, R A Podar College of Commerce and Economics, secured 74.60% at the Level-1 student exam. Headquartered in the UK, IRM is the world leader in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications, and has been driving excellence for over 30 years, across 143 countries.

Commending all the students who cleared the examination, Kosha Parekh, IRMCert, Head of Academics, IRM India Affiliate, said: ''Congratulations to all the candidates who have worked so hard to clear the Level-1 examinations. Following a series of continuous challenges to businesses, the necessity of ERM is becoming increasingly recognised across all industries today. We have seen a steep increase in the demand for qualified risk professionals who can identify and mitigate risks across a variety of verticals and sectors. Candidates with IRM qualification stand out amongst their peers, as firms seek to strengthen their value chains using risk intelligence. We wish our students the best of luck as they join us in our efforts to create a risk-resilient and healthy business ecosystem across all industries.'' Kavya Kashyap, Ex Analyst at Xceedance Consulting India Pvt. Ltd, said: ''My Level 1 journey with IRM was amazing. After studying the fundamentals of ERM, I have been able to understand and now identify different kinds of risks which we are dealing with daily. After successfully completing IRM's Level 1 examination, I can proudly say that I am able to think from a risk perspective and apply and implement the same in my field of work. The live study sessions coupled with the preparatory material provided by the IRM cover everything you need to qualify for this exam. One just needs to be attentive enough and be analytical in their approach while appearing for the examination. To all those who are thinking about pursuing this examination, I would say go for it as IRM's qualifications are recognised across the globe in 140+ countries, and it is extremely relevant for everybody, whether you are a risk enthusiast or an entrepreneur. Overall, for me it was a rewarding experience, and I would like to continue my pursuit of excellence in risk management with IRM.'' Irshad Ahmed P, Key Account Manager - Plants, Bosch Limited, added: ''The study support session by a highly experienced trainer made it easy for understanding and learning quickly with his practical examples/approach. It was a very interactive and inclusive session. How to identify a risk from various day-to-day happenings, using the news, global forums, and risk research with the PESTLE checklist is something that is very handy. Identifying risks looks easy but it is tricky with its causes and impacts/consequences. After the study support session, I highly recommend going through the study support material. Would recommend this course to all employees of organisations involved in project management, investment planning, logistics, IT, product design, sales etc., and not only finance. The greatest risk is to take no risk at all is the soundbite I will never forget, and it is very true if you need to progress either professionally or personally.'' Devanshi Nishit Shah, MCom Year 2, R A Podar College of Commerce and Economics, added: ''Once I was very interested in the certification and when I contacted the institute, they were very helpful in guiding me through the entire process. The study material provided is extremely useful and was a great help in cracking the exam. I now wish to apply for Level 2 and appear for its exam in the near future.'' Risk management professionals are in high demand across every sector as businesses attempt to strengthen their risk intelligence and build resilience towards uncertainties. As the global economy goes through a period of turbulence in the face of war and post-pandemic recovery, businesses must remain alert and vigilant for any emerging risks. Candidates with globally-recognised ERM qualifications from the IRM, therefore, have the opportunity to empower their organisations through a well-planned risk management framework.

IRM's 5-Level pathway to Certified Fellowship in ERM with professional designations at each stage after Level 2 certifies one's expertise in ERM while strengthening their problem-solving skills, risk-based decision making and analytical thinking skills. Students and working professionals can gain a fundamental understanding of ERM by taking the Level 1 examination which is held four times a year - in February, May, August, and November. Successful candidates then proceed for IRM's Level-2 exam conducted in June and November. Level-2 onwards, candidates also acquire globally recognised designations on the completion of each level - IRMCert (Level-2), GradIRM (Level-3), CMIRM (Level-4), and CFIRM (Level-5).

More information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details are available at - https://www.theirmindia.org/.

Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate The Institute of Risk Management is the world's leading professional body for enterprise risk management qualifications and memberships (Level 1 to 5). IRM publishes research and guidance, and also professional standards across the world. Our members (including members of the Institute of Operational Risk) work in all industries, in all risk disciplines and across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors in more than 143 countries. With 360 exam centers in India, candidates can earn the IRM designations by pursuing the global examinations through IRM India Affiliate. IRM India Affiliate has entered into knowledge partnerships with Invest India, National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Ministry of MSME), ICICI Lombard, Eduvanz, JB Boda Group, Cipla, and Bombay Chartered Accountants Society. IRM India Affiliate also recently collaborated with NMIMS to launch India's first professional programmes in ERM covering IRM's exams and further launched a report with AICTE (under the Ministry of Education) on ERM and the Indian Higher Education System. In addition, it also runs The CRO Circle with Deloitte India's Risk Advisory. Find us on social media: • Website: www.theirmindia.org • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/irmindia • Instagram: https://instagram.com/irmindia?utm_medium=copy_link • Twitter: https://twitter.com/irm_india?s=11 • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/irmindiaaffiliate/ PWR PWR

