14 school children from German state of Hesse among those hurt in Berlin car crash - Berlin police

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2022 22:59 IST
Fourteen school children from the central German state of Hesse were among those hurt when a 29-year-old man drove into a crowd in Berlin on Wednesday, killing their teacher, police said.

"Their teacher died at the scene," Berlin police wrote on Twitter. "Their loved ones have been informed and are being cared for."

