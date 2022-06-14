Left Menu

Delhi: Last date for EWS admissions in entry-level classes extended till June 24

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:28 IST
Delhi: Last date for EWS admissions in entry-level classes extended till June 24
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has once again extended the last date for EWS admissions in entry-level classes up to June 24, officials said on Tuesday.

The deadline was earlier extended up to June 14.

''The last date for reporting by successful candidates of EWS and DG category in entry-level classes is once again been extended up to June 24,'' Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Education, said.

The admission to entry-level classes in private schools in the city under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories began on March 29.

According to provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes -- nursery, KG or class 1 -- in private schools are reserved for students from EWS, DG and CWSN categories.

While EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh, the DG category includes SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, orphans, transgender and children living with or affected by HIV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022