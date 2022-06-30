NEET PG exam: Mandaviya to felicitate top 25 rank holders each in medicine, dental courses

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with and felicitate top 25 rank holders in the NEET PG exam of both medicine and dental courses.

This is the first time that a Union Health minister will felicitate top rank holders of the entrance exam, officials said.

The NEET PG-2022 results were declared on June 1.

Mandaviya will also host a dinner for the top rank holders. Senior Health Ministry officials will also be present on the occasion, they said.

The event comes on the eve of National Doctors' Day which will be observed in all medical and dental colleges across the country, including all the AIIMS.

At the central level, eminent doctors will be felicitated at an event to be held on July 1 at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Reacting to the health minister's felicitation ceremony, a doctor said, ''The initiative will motivate young and budding postgraduate specialists for serving the country.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)