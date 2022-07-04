Left Menu

Odisha logged over 15,500 rape cases from 2019 till Apr'22: Minister

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:30 IST
Odisha logged over 15,500 rape cases from 2019 till Apr'22: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has registered 15,713 cases of rape, including 5,500 of girls, from 2019 till April this year, Minister of State for Home T K Behera informed the assembly on Monday.

Replying to a written question by Congress MLA S S Saluja, he said that 10,129 cases of rape of adults, and 5,584 cases of rape of minor girls, were registered with various police stations in the state during the period.

He said that 2,950 cases of rape of adults were recorded in 2019, 2,984 in 2020, 3,327 last year and 868 till April this year.

Of the 5,584 cases of rape of girls, 1,635 were registered in 2019, 1,646 in 2020 and 1,871 in 2021, and 432 till April this year, he said.

Replying to a separate question by BJD's Prafulla Samal, Behera said that as many as 16,059 women, 1,732 girls and 183 boys remained untraced since their missing reports were registered with police during this period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022