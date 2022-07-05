Left Menu

Incessant rains: Holiday for educational institutions in 2 districts

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 10:11 IST
Incessant rains: Holiday for educational institutions in 2 districts
A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts on Tuesday in view of the continuing rains lashing the coastal region.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao declared the holiday in the respective districts. Rajendra said the holiday has been declared considering the safety of students going to schools and colleges.

All private and government schools, colleges and degree colleges in Udupi will remain closed on Tuesday, Kurma Rao said. PTI MVG MVG SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

