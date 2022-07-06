Left Menu

Nine govt teachers booked in UP for using fake documents to secure job

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 06-07-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 13:42 IST
Services of nine government primary school teachers in the district were terminated and an FIR was lodged against them for allegedly using fake certificates to secure teaching posts, an official said on Wednesday.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Singh said the nine teachers were appointed in various government schools of the district in October, 2020 on the basis of the Teaching Eligibility Test (TET).

The action was taken on Tuesday when an online verification of the TET documents of these teachers revealed that their qualifying certificates are fake, said the official.

''We have also lodged an FIR against these nine teachers for submitting fake documents,'' said the BSA. ''The salaries of these teachers have not started yet, so action for its recovery will not be needed,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

