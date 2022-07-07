PM Modi interacts with schoolchildren in Varanasi, praise them for their talents
You are very talented people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told a bunch of little children who showcased for him skills ranging from yoga asanas to playing the drum.The prime minister said this during his interaction with the schoolchildren before he addressed a summit on the implementation of the National Education Programme here.Dressed in their school uniform, the students surrounded the PM as he sat in a chair amidst them.A student sang the Shiv Tandav stotram while another played a drum.
''You are very talented people'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told a bunch of little children who showcased for him skills ranging from yoga asanas to playing the drum.
The prime minister said this during his interaction with the schoolchildren before he addressed a summit on the implementation of the National Education Programme here.
Dressed in their school uniform, the students surrounded the PM as he sat in a chair amidst them.
A student sang the Shiv Tandav stotram while another played a drum. One of them performed yoga while another recited a poem on the importance of cleanliness. ''Many congratulations to all of you. You all have different talent. You are very talented people,'' Modi told them as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the interaction standing behind the prime minister.
The PM also asked the children if they keep cleanliness and exercise daily, to which they replied in yes.
While addressing the summit, Modi recalled his interaction with the students and said he was surprised to see such talented students of government schools.
