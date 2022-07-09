Left Menu

Maha: NMMC gets permission to set up medical college for postgraduate courses

This committee has already submitted a detailed project report to the municipal commissioner, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 13:42 IST
Maha: NMMC gets permission to set up medical college for postgraduate courses
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been granted permission to set up a medical college for postgraduate courses in the city, a civic official said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has granted permission to the NMMC to introduce postgraduate medical courses at the institute, which is being planned, NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde said.

The letter received from the Ministry recently stated that the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Navi Mumbai will be exempted from having an undergraduate teaching facility, he said.

The civic body plans to start the first batch of postgraduate courses in the medical college from the academic session of May 2023, Konde said.

In the first phase, five branches of medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology and paediatrics will be started the college, which is being planned, he said, adding that 11 branches will be started in a phased manner. A committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade. This committee has already submitted a detailed project report to the municipal commissioner, the official said.

