387 Kiwis awarded PM's scholarships to Asia and Latin America

New Zealand's connections with Asia and Latin America are set to grow with 30 groups, made up of 387 New Zealanders, awarded Prime Minister's scholarships, Chris Hipkins said today.

"New Zealand is reconnecting with the world, and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealanders will embark on a range of programmes in Asia and Latin America," Chris Hipkins said.

"Successful programmes range from a nine-week internship and entrepreneurship programme in Taiwan, to a four-week agribusiness programme in Colombia and a six-week food innovation study tour in Indonesia.

"A diverse range of New Zealanders will benefit, including a marae, non-profit organisation TupuToa, six of New Zealand's eight universities, Te Pūkenga, and a number of private training establishments."

Twenty-one groups were awarded scholarships for programmes in Asia and nine for programmes in Latin America. A full list of successful groups can be found here.

The Prime Minister's Scholarships were restarted earlier this year for the first time since COVID-19.

"Following on from this successful round of group applications, I am very pleased to announce that the Prime Minister's Scholarships for Asia and Latin America will reopen this month to individual applications," Chris Hipkins said.

"This means New Zealanders aged 18 and over from all walks of life can consider studying abroad, doing an internship or other educational experiences overseas."

Individual applications will open on 18 July and close on 31 August 2022. More information is available on the Prime Minister's Scholarships website.

The Prime Minister's Scholarships for Asia and Latin America are funded by the New Zealand Government and administered by Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao.

Since 2013, the scholarships have supported more than 2,400 New Zealanders on life-changing learning experiences in Asia and Latin America.

