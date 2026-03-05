Linda Caicedo's Goal Secures Colombia's Win Over Argentina in SheBelieves Cup

Linda Caicedo delivered a standout performance in Colombia's 1-0 triumph over Argentina at the SheBelieves Cup, netting the only goal in the second half. Caicedo, representing Real Madrid professionally, scored her 18th international goal in the 64th minute, assisted by Leicy Santos.

The victory strategically positions Colombia ahead of their upcoming match against tournament host, the United States, in New Jersey on Saturday. The United States defeated Argentina 2-0 in their previous encounter, highlighting their competitive edge going into the match.

In related news, Bay FC bolstered their roster by acquiring Argentine defender Aldana Cometti from FC Fleury on a two-year deal. Argentina has previously competed in the SheBelieves Cup, finishing fourth in 2021, while Colombia looks to improve upon their third place finish last year.

