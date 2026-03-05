Left Menu

Linda Caicedo's Goal Secures Colombia's Win Over Argentina in SheBelieves Cup

Linda Caicedo scored the decisive goal for Colombia in a 1-0 victory against Argentina during the SheBelieves Cup, showcasing her skills with Real Madrid. In a forthcoming match, Colombia will face the United States, who previously won against Argentina. Meanwhile, Bay FC signed Argentine defender Aldana Cometti.

Linda Caicedo's Goal Secures Colombia's Win Over Argentina in SheBelieves Cup
Linda Caicedo delivered a standout performance in Colombia's 1-0 triumph over Argentina at the SheBelieves Cup, netting the only goal in the second half. Caicedo, representing Real Madrid professionally, scored her 18th international goal in the 64th minute, assisted by Leicy Santos.

The victory strategically positions Colombia ahead of their upcoming match against tournament host, the United States, in New Jersey on Saturday. The United States defeated Argentina 2-0 in their previous encounter, highlighting their competitive edge going into the match.

In related news, Bay FC bolstered their roster by acquiring Argentine defender Aldana Cometti from FC Fleury on a two-year deal. Argentina has previously competed in the SheBelieves Cup, finishing fourth in 2021, while Colombia looks to improve upon their third place finish last year.

