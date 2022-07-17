Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP MLA demands withdrawal of order on reserved seats in English-medium schools

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 18:46 IST
Former Rajasthan education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Sunday demanded withdrawal of an order to reserve seats in the Mahatma Gandhi English Medium schools for donors who sponsor works worth Rs 50 lakh or more.

Devnani shared the education department order on Twitter, claiming it was a violation of the Right to Education Act.

Dated July 16, the order states a quota of two seats per class and a maximum of 10 in the entire school per year has been fixed for admission on the recommendations of such donors who have adopted the school and have conducted work worth more than Rs 50 lakh.

This quota will be in addition to the existing number of seats in the classes running in the Mahatma Gandhi schools.

''The state government is intent on destroying the education system. The government's reservation of 10 seats per year for donors in the Mahatma Gandhi schools is clearly a violation of the RTE Act,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Under Right to Education, no school can collect any capitation fee for admission and the order has violated this provision, Devnani said.

The BJP MLA demanded that the state government should withdraw the order.

