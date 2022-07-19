Left Menu

Burkha row at NEET: Washim college principal says girls could have sought permission

They could have approached the exam centres head for permission to wear burkha two hours before the test began, he added.On Monday, at least two Muslim girls approached the local police, alleging that staff at the Gote college made objectionable remarks like threatening to cut the burkha if they didnt remove it.NEET, the national entrance exam for various undergraduate medical courses, was conducted at six centres in Washim city.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:43 IST
Burkha row at NEET: Washim college principal says girls could have sought permission
  • Country:
  • India

The Muslim candidates who were asked to remove their burkha and hijab at a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) centre here could have taken prior permission to wear them, the college principal said on Tuesday.

The parent of only one girl made it an issue, claimed G S Kubde, principal of Matoshree Shantabai Gote College where the incident took place on Monday.

Five Muslim girls were asked to remove their burkha and hijab before entering the examination hall, and after talking with the official they agreed to do so, he told PTI over phone.

One of them, however, went outside to hand over her burkha to her father who ''blew the issue out of proportion,'' the principal alleged. ''All five girls appeared for the exam. They could have approached the exam centre's head for permission to wear burkha two hours before the test began,'' he added.

On Monday, at least two Muslim girls approached the local police, alleging that staff at the Gote college made objectionable remarks like threatening to cut the burkha if they didn't remove it.

NEET, the national entrance exam for various undergraduate medical courses, was conducted at six centres in Washim city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022