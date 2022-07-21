Left Menu

Safdarjung delivery case: NHRC takes cognisance of incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that a woman delivered her baby outside the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was allegedly denied admission.

The action was taken on the directions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after a video of the incident that took place on Tuesday went viral on social media, according to NHRC officials.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ''taken a suo motu cognisance of media reports that in Delhi, a woman delivered a child on the floor outside the Emergency Department of the Safdarjung Hospital, as she was denied a bed,'' an official said.

Following the incident, the Centre-run facility barred three doctors from duties pending inquiry and issued show cause notices to five others.

A Union health ministry official earlier said a report has been sought from the hospital.

Safdarjung Hospital, one of the largest tertiary government hospitals in the country, has initiated an inquiry into the incident, according to sources. PTI KND RHL

