Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) Partners with KEDGE Business School (France) for International BBA Degree

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) KEDGE Business School (France) and JagdishSheth School of Management (JAGSoM) at Vijaybhoomi University in Greater Mumbai, have jointly launched a 4 year International Bachelor in Business Administration (IBBA) program wherein a student will get an award of the degree from each of these elite institutions. This program has been designed especially by KEDGE and JAGSOM to offer world-class education in two countries at a price that is extremely affordable for Indian students and to provide an immersive and professional experience in two countries. The official launch of the program held on 23 July at JAGSoM, Bangalore was attended by senior leadership team of both the schools including Prof Santiago Garcia, the Vice President of Strategic Development of KEDGE Business School; Dr.AtishChattopadhyaya, the Vice Chancellor of Vijaybhoomi University; Dr. A. ParsuParasuraman, Pro-Chancellor of Vijaybhoomi University and Prayag Raj Tripathi, South Asia Manager of KEDGE Business School. Speaking at the launch, Prof Santiago said, “The program aims to facilitate easier student travel between France and India. The curriculum has been set keeping in mind the changing world of today and tomorrow and gives a unique opportunity to acquire blended skills to succeed in international markets. Based on the unique pedagogy, 'learning by doing' the program provides promising returns, and we are sure of its success.” Adding to it, Dr.Atish said, “We are delighted to partner with KEDGE Business School for a program designed to meet the evolving needs of Indian students. With this initiative, we aim to polish students' skills enabling them to establish a career in business and open doors for them globally. The award-winning signature learning experiences of JAGSoM coupled with the ‘learn by doing’ pedagogy will transform students into sought-after and future-ready business professionals.'' The IBBA program commencing on the 1st of October this year will allow students to pursue two initial years of study in India at JAGSoM, Vijaybhoomi University, Greater Mumbai and the latter in Marseille, France. The dual degree holds the potential to provide two internships in India and abroad, alongside exposure to approximately 9-months of work experience. Both degrees are recognized by the educational authorities of India and France. The program promises students top-level higher education and global academic opportunities at the two highly reputed, internationally accredited, and globally ranked institutions. About Vijaybhoomi University Vijaybhoomi University is India's first liberal professional university, which aspires to offer relevant and quality education and engage in high-quality research in engineering, business, law, science, and liberal arts. Our university, based in Karjat, Raigad, is devoted to nurturing holistic, socially responsible, and continuously employable professionals who discover themselves and make a positive difference in the world. We don’t just focus on making an individual ''future-ready'' instead we focus on developing his personality to face and transcend any challenge in any niche. For more information, please visit vijaybhoomiuniversity.edu.in About JAGSoM JagdishSheth School of Management is among the first six business schools in India to be awarded AACSB accreditation. JAGSoM was ranked by QS World University Rankings in 2021, 101+ in Masters in Marketing for its PGDM (Marketing) program, 101+ in Business Analytics for its PGDM (Business Analytics) program, and 151+ in Masters in Finance for its PGDM (Finance) program globally. About KEDGE Business School (France) KEDGE Business School is one of only 1% of Business Schools in the world to hold the Triple Crown (AMBA, EQUIS & AACSB). With 11 campuses spread across three continents, KEDGE Business School is a truly international school.

