ED summons TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in recruitment scam case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, Tuesday summoned TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with it, sources said.

Bhattacharya, who is the ex-president of the West Board of Secondary Education and an MLA from Nadia district, has been asked to depose before the officials of ED at the CGO complex at 12 noon on Wednesday. ED has already conducted search operations in Bhattacharya's residential premises on July 22 along with those of others allegedly involved in the recruitment scam.

State Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was the former education minister, and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee are in ED custody at the CGO complex here and are being interrogated in connection with the scam after their arrest on July 23.

The agency recovered more than Rs 20 crore in cash, besides jewelry and foreign exchange from Mukherjee's apartment in southwest Kolkata.

Chatterjee, who was arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC), was taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for a health check-up and brought back to the city on Tuesday morning and is being interrogated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

