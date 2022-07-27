Left Menu

Rajendra Prasad Singh new chairman of IIT Kharagpur Board of Governors

A corporate bigwig Goenka is the founder and chairman of RPSG Group.Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur was quoted as saying in the statement, We welcome Rajendra Prasad Singh as the new Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur and look forward to his able guidance, constructive ideations and supportive encouragement in reshaping this institute for its future aspirations. PTI SUS RG

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:35 IST
Rajendra Prasad Singh new chairman of IIT Kharagpur Board of Governors
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chairman and Managing Director of Power Grid Corporation Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh has been appointed as the New Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur, the premier higher educational institution said in a statement on Wednesday.

Singh, currently the chairperson of the Board of Governors, IIT Bhubaneswar, has been given the additional responsibility of IIT Kharagpur effective from July 12, 2022, the statement said.

Apart from being the former Chairman and Managing Director of Power Grid Corporation and Independent Director of Azzure Power Global Ltd, Singh had been the Chairman of the Board for NIT Patna for a period of three years from 2009-2012.

He had completed his B.Tech and M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Banaras Hindu University and began his career at TISCO in power generation, operation and maintenance of power projects. Singh succeeds Dr Sanjiv Goenka, as the new Chairman, IIT Kharagpur. A corporate bigwig Goenka is the founder and chairman of RPSG Group.

Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur was quoted as saying in the statement, “We welcome Rajendra Prasad Singh as the new Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur and look forward to his able guidance, constructive ideations and supportive encouragement in reshaping this institute for its future aspirations.” PTI SUS RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022