Chhattisgarh to hold 'Mahtari Nyay Rath Yatra' for awareness among women about their rights & laws

The Chhattisgarh Women's Commission will organise 'Mukhyamantri Mahtari Nyay Rath Yatra' from Thursday in the state to make women aware of their constitutional rights and laws, an official said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will flag off the chariots after 12 noon on the occasion of the Hareli Tihaar festival.

The chariots will travel in all districts of the state and make people aware about legal provisions for women and their constitutional rights through short films, messages and brochures, the official said.

''Each chariot will have two lawyers, who will listen to the grievances of women and provide information and advice. Women will also be able to submit their applications for resolution of their grievances to the Women's Commission through these chariots,'' the official said.

There will be a large LED screen on which nationally-awarded educational short films in Chhattisgarhi and Hindi languages will be shown, she said. The state government has made special changes in the District Mineral Fund (DMF) policy for this event. The DMF amount received by the district will be used for the operation of these chariots, the official added.

State women's commission chairperson Dr Kiranmayi Nayak said it was important for every woman, whether educated or uneducated, to be aware of the women's commission, to be informed about relevant laws and rules and to be educated about their legal rights.

With the aim of spreading legal awareness among women, the rath yatra is being commenced on the occasion of the Hareli Tihaar, she said.

''Through these chariots, women will be informed about the process of applying to the women's commission for resolution of their grievances. Women will also be provided legal advice and counselling for their situation,'' she said. The chariots will initially cover nine districts which are receiving the mineral fund. Later, the chariots will tour other districts of the state, Nayak said.

In the last three-and-a-half years, the state government has implemented many schemes to empower women socially, economically and politically. The success of these schemes has become an example for the entire country, she said.

