Student ends life by suicide in Odisha after Class 12 results

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 29-07-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 00:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A student is suspected to have died by suicide in Sambalpur city of western Odisha after apparently getting depressed over his marks in the Class 12 examinations, police said on Thursday.

Rohan Gurung secured 49 per cent marks in the annual HS examination, the result of which was announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday.

Gurung, a resident of Dhipapara under the Burla police station limits, was a science student of the Gangadhar Meher Junior College in Sambalpur, a police officer said.

''He was depressed due to the result. He was not there in the house on Wednesday evening,'' Gurung's brother said.

When he did not return till 9.30 pm, the family members searched for Gurung and found him hanging from a bar at the backside of a toilet in the backyard of the house.

Gurung was immediately taken to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, where he was declared brought dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

