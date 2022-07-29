Left Menu

Delhi State School Games to be held from first week of Oct

A shield will be awarded to the best marching zone in both groups i.e., boys and girls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:59 IST
Delhi State School Games to be held from first week of Oct
  • Country:
  • India

The Kejriwal government on Friday announced it will conduct Delhi State School Games for the year 2022-23 from the first week of October.

According to a Delhi government circular, these tournaments will be conducted in three age groups -- Under-14, 17 and 19 years (Boys and Girls).

''Sports Branch, Directorate of Education, intends to conduct Delhi State School Games for the year 2022-23 from the first week of October 2022 onwards,'' read the circular issued by the Directorate of Education.

The inauguration of the tournament will be held in the first week of October 2022 at Chhatrasal Stadium.

''All the zonal SPEs/ Conveners/ Secretaries are requested to prepare the students for March Past (during the inauguration). A shield will be awarded to the best marching zone in both groups i.e., boys and girls. Zonal flags will be provided by the sports branch. It is compulsory for all the zones to take part in March Past,'' the circular read.

The government said all zonal sports tournaments should be completed by September 30, 2022.

''All the zonal SPEs/ Convener/ Secretaries make sure that their zones must participate in all the disciplines and that the Zonal Sports Tournaments can be started at the earliest without waiting for the funds to ensure its timely completion,'' the government said, adding that the funds allocated to different zones/ schools for this purpose will be provided in due course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022