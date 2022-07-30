Left Menu

UP: Class 2 student left locked in classroom; 10 school staffers suspended

Soon after the incident came to light, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Sandeep Singh asked the Block Education Officer of Sasni, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, to probe the matter.After the preliminary investigation, 10 teachers, including the headmaster, Shiksha Mitras and instructor of the school, were suspended on Friday, said Sandeep Singh.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 14:34 IST
UP: Class 2 student left locked in classroom; 10 school staffers suspended
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten staffers, including the headmaster of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district have been suspended after a sleeping class 2 student was left locked in the classroom, officials said on Saturday.

According to them, six-year-old Prem Prakash has fallen asleep in the classroom of the school in the Nagla area on Wednesday.

Teachers and school staff, not noticing the child, locked the school and left. When the boy woke up around 5 pm, he started crying.

Hearing his cries, people in the neighbourhood gathered around the school and found him locked in the classroom. By that time, the boy's father too reached the spot and they broke the door to rescue the child, officials said. Soon after the incident came to light, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Sandeep Singh asked the Block Education Officer of Sasni, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, to probe the matter.

''After the preliminary investigation, 10 teachers, including the headmaster, Shiksha Mitras and instructor of the school, were suspended on Friday,'' said Sandeep Singh. He has also directed a month's salary of one instructor and three Shiksha Mitras of the school be stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022