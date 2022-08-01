Left Menu

J&K: 1,000 youth selected for free UPSC coaching

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-08-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 18:19 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has selected 1,000 youth who would be provided free coaching for the UPSC civil services examination under a scheme.

''Selection list of 1000 youth for free coaching of UPSC Civil Services Examination under PARVAAZ scheme declared today by Mission Youth. Besides aiding Coaching Centres in Universities, govt has also started process to establish residential Coaching Institutes at Srinagar & Jammu,'' Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Twitter.

PARVAAZ Qualifying Test (PQT) was conducted on May 15 for selection of candidates for the coaching programme to be run by Mission Youth, an initiative of the J&K government.

For the programme, 30 per cent of the seats have been reserved for females.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

