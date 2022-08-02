Sebi extends timeline till Aug 6 to participate in internship programme in its IT department

Sebi has extended the timeline till Saturday to submit applications for the internship programme in its information technology department (ITD), whereby interns would be given an opportunity to work on data analytics and FinTech.

The interns will be given a monthly stipend of up to Rs 50,000.

The timeline for expression of interest from educational institutes to participate in the regulator's ITD Internship Program 2022 has been extended from July 22 to August 6, an update by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

The capital markets regulator will partner with educational institutes for accepting up to 10 interns to provide hands-on training to the students of such institutes.

Under the programme, interns would be given an opportunity to work on different Information Technology (IT) projects, including data analytics, regulatory business processes and reporting and FinTech at Sebi.

Such projects will provide an exceptional opportunity for the interns to apply their IT and data analytics skills while gaining valuable exposure to the functioning of the Indian capital markets.

The internship programme has been proposed for a contiguous period of a minimum of 1 year, which may comprise either 2 semesters and 1 summer or winter internship period or 3 trimesters and 1 summer or winter internship period.

For interns undergoing internship at Sebi for 3 days in a week for one year would be given a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000, those doing an internship for 4 days in a week for one year would be given Rs 30,000 per month and those undergoing full-time internship for a minimum period of 6 months would get Rs 50,000.

Sebi's information technology department works intensively to establish, maintain and improve the IT infrastructure, systems and services.

These IT systems not only support internal process automation and decision-making but also strengthen Sebi's surveillance and supervision of capital markets.

This programme is intended for the students of such educational institutes, which are offering an AICTE recognised full-time MBA or MCA or equivalent degree of a duration of two years.

Such institutes must be either recognised by the University Grants Commission or by any other commission established under an Act of Parliament in India.

Spelling out the eligibility criteria for interns, the regulator said candidates should be students pursuing a full-time MBA/MCA or an equivalent degree from an eligible institute, and hold a full-time graduate degree in engineering or a BCA degree.

Among others, candidates should have a strong aptitude for computer programming and data analytics and a basic understanding of financial markets is desirable but not mandatory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)