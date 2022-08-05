Jury in Alex Jones defamation case begins hearing testimony on punitive damages

Lawyers for parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting began presenting evidence on Alex Jones's wealth as they seek punitive damages on top of $4.1 million awarded by a Texas jury for the U.S. conspiracy theorist's false claims that the massacre was a hoax.

Forensic economist Bernard Pettingill on Friday testified on behalf of the parents of slain 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who say they suffered years of harassment after Jones spread falsehoods about the killing of 20 children and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012. "He promulgated some hate speech and some misinformation but he made a lot of money and he monetized that," Pettingill said, describing Jones as a "very successful man."

A 12-person jury on Thursday said Jones must pay the parents $4.1 million in compensatory damages for spreading conspiracy theories about the massacre. Thate verdict followed a two-week trial in Austin, Texas, where Jones' radio show and webcast Infowars are based. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis testified that Jones' followers harassed them for years in the false belief that the parents lied about their son's death.

Jones sought to distance himself from the conspiracy theories during his testimony, apologizing to the parents and acknowledging that Sandy Hook was "100% real." Jones' company, Free Speech Systems LLC, declared bankruptcy last week. Jones said during a Monday broadcast that the filing will help the company stay on the air while it appeals.

The bankruptcy declaration paused a similar defamation suit by Sandy Hook parents in Connecticut where, as in Texas, he has already been found liable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)