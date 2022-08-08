82.1% arts students clear AHSE in Odisha

More than 82 per cent of the arts students passed the Annual Higher Secondary Examination, whose results were announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education in Odisha on Monday.

Around 2.1 lakh arts students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, which was held between April 28 and May 31. As many as 62,734 students secured first division, while 177 got 90 per cent or above, CHSE chairperson Ashwini Mishra said.

At a press conference at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar, Mishra said 1.71 lakh students or 82.1 per cent passed the arts exams.

The pass percentage for the girls was 87.45 per cent and it was 75.08 per cent for boys. Khurda district recorded the highest pass percentage, while Nabangapur logged the lowest, the official said.

The CHSE chairperson also declared the results for the vocational stream, in which 5,623 students appeared and the pass percentage was 70.35.

He added that students could view the results and download their marksheet from the CHSE website -- www.orissaresults.nic.in.

The state board has already declared the AHSE results for science and commerce streams on July 27.

