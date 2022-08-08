Left Menu

82.1% arts students clear AHSE in Odisha

As many as 62,734 students secured first division, while 177 got 90 per cent or above, CHSE chairperson Ashwini Mishra said.At a press conference at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar, Mishra said 1.71 lakh students or 82.1 per cent passed the arts exams.The pass percentage for the girls was 87.45 per cent and it was 75.08 per cent for boys.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:38 IST
82.1% arts students clear AHSE in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

More than 82 per cent of the arts students passed the Annual Higher Secondary Examination, whose results were announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education in Odisha on Monday.

Around 2.1 lakh arts students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, which was held between April 28 and May 31. As many as 62,734 students secured first division, while 177 got 90 per cent or above, CHSE chairperson Ashwini Mishra said.

At a press conference at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar, Mishra said 1.71 lakh students or 82.1 per cent passed the arts exams.

The pass percentage for the girls was 87.45 per cent and it was 75.08 per cent for boys. Khurda district recorded the highest pass percentage, while Nabangapur logged the lowest, the official said.

The CHSE chairperson also declared the results for the vocational stream, in which 5,623 students appeared and the pass percentage was 70.35.

He added that students could view the results and download their marksheet from the CHSE website -- www.orissaresults.nic.in.

The state board has already declared the AHSE results for science and commerce streams on July 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022