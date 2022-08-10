Left Menu

Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo urges Centre to accommodate Ukraine returnee students in medical colleges

He also attached a letter written by the Chhattisgarh Ukraine Medical Parents and Student Association and sent it to the Union health minister.In that letter, 207 students and their parents expressed concern about their educational future after returning to India, the letter said.Singh Deo has urged early policy decisions on this sensitive issue.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:26 IST
Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo urges Centre to accommodate Ukraine returnee students in medical colleges
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo has once again requested the Centre to allow the students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine to enrol in medical colleges in the country after clearing a test, an official said on Wednesday. In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Singh Deo expressed concern about the future of these students. He had written a similar letter in March this year, the official added.

Altogether, 207 medical students of Chhattisgarh had to leave their studies midway and return to India due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Singh Deo said in his letter on Tuesday.

''Regarding the future and further education of these medical students of other states including Chhattisgarh, who came back to the country in large numbers, I have urged you through a letter to take appropriate initiative immediately,'' Sing Deo stated. He also attached a letter written by the Chhattisgarh Ukraine Medical Parents and Student Association and sent it to the Union health minister.

In that letter, 207 students and their parents expressed concern about their educational future after returning to India, the letter said.

Singh Deo has urged early policy decisions on this sensitive issue. He has requested Mandaviya that based on the study period of all the affected students, additional seats in the medical colleges of the country should be allotted and adjusted so that the future of these students can be secured and assured. ''This will also remove the shortage of doctors in the country and the public will get the benefit of medical services,'' Singh Deo stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022