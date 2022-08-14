Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing
China's financial hub Shanghai said on Sunday it will reopen all primary, middle and high schools, kindergartens and nurseries on Sept. 1 after months of COVID-19 closures.
Shanghai will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus every day before leaving campus, according to a statement published by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission.
Shanghai shut all schools in mid-March before the city's two-month lockdown to combat its worst COVID outbreak in April and May.
