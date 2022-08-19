Left Menu

Agri expert Satbir Singh Gosal appointed VC of PAU, Ludhiana

Noted agriculture exert Dr Satbir Singh Gosal has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved Gosals appointment as the Vice Chancellor of PAU, a spokesperson of the Chief Minsters Office said here on Friday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:50 IST
Noted agriculture exert Dr Satbir Singh Gosal has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved Gosal's appointment as the Vice Chancellor of PAU, a spokesperson of the Chief Minster's Office said here on Friday. Gosal had been a member of the Board of Management, PAU from 2015 to 2021.

A noted biotechnologist, he was the Founder Director, School of Agricultural Biotechnology, PAU, Ludhiana. The renowned agri expert had also penned several books and was recipient of various awards and honours. He also has the distinction of developing tissue culture methods for more than 20 crops, based on which several commercial Tissue Culture Units have been established in Punjab, the spokesperson added.

