Maha govt to bear education cost of college students who lost parents to COVID-19
Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the state government will bear the education expenses of college students who have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state higher and technical education minister made the announcement on the floor of the state Assembly while responding to a question by Congress legislator Shirish Chaudhary.
“As many as 931 undergraduate and 228 postgraduate students of various government colleges have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will pay their fees of the entire course,” Patil said.
The minister further said that the decision will cost the state exchequer more than Rs 2 crore annually, and there will be no need for the state government to pass similar decision every year.
