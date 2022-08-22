Left Menu

UP: Freedom fighter's picture replaced with BJP leaders' on college board; restored after protest

Principal of Gurukul College Dharna Yagiki told PTI on Monday that the students of the college along with the relatives of the freedom fighter sat on a protest demanding the re-installation of the original board.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:26 IST
UP: Freedom fighter's picture replaced with BJP leaders' on college board; restored after protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Students at a college here mounted a protest after a board with the picture of a freedom fighter was allegedly replaced with one carrying those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a local BJP leader. The board bearing the picture of freedom fighter Satyadev Shastri at Gurukul Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya's entrance was replaced with one carrying pictures of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Salona Kushwaha, BJP MLA from Tilhar. Principal of Gurukul College Dharna Yagiki told PTI on Monday that the students of the college along with the relatives of the freedom fighter sat on a protest demanding the re-installation of the original board. The protesters alleged that the board was put up at the indication of Kushwaha.

When PTI spoke to Kushwaha, she said when she came to know about the protest she went to the college and got the board replaced.

She went on to allege that it was a conspiracy by her rivals.

She said the board was replaced mistakenly by a contractor.

The protest was called off after the board was replaced with the original.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022