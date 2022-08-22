UP: Freedom fighter's picture replaced with BJP leaders' on college board; restored after protest

Students at a college here mounted a protest after a board with the picture of a freedom fighter was allegedly replaced with one carrying those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a local BJP leader. The board bearing the picture of freedom fighter Satyadev Shastri at Gurukul Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya's entrance was replaced with one carrying pictures of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Salona Kushwaha, BJP MLA from Tilhar. Principal of Gurukul College Dharna Yagiki told PTI on Monday that the students of the college along with the relatives of the freedom fighter sat on a protest demanding the re-installation of the original board. The protesters alleged that the board was put up at the indication of Kushwaha.

When PTI spoke to Kushwaha, she said when she came to know about the protest she went to the college and got the board replaced.

She went on to allege that it was a conspiracy by her rivals.

She said the board was replaced mistakenly by a contractor.

The protest was called off after the board was replaced with the original.

