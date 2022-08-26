Left Menu

Teachers in West Bengal colleges can soon apply for transfers online

Teachers of state-aided colleges in West Bengal will soon be able to apply for transfers online, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Friday.At present, the transfer requests could only be submitted by visiting the Higher Education Department office, involving a time-taking process.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:44 IST
Teachers in West Bengal colleges can soon apply for transfers online
  • Country:
  • India

Teachers of state-aided colleges in West Bengal will soon be able to apply for transfers online, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Friday.

At present, the transfer requests could only be submitted by visiting the Higher Education Department office, involving a time-taking process. Also, getting to know about vacancies in other colleges is cumbersome.

The online system will help teachers of 450 state-aided colleges, Basu told reporters after a meeting with department officials.

''We are introducing this system to ensure transparency. Any teacher can see vacancies online and apply for a posting,'' he said.

''We will make a formal announcement in the next two-three days,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022