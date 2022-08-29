Maharashtra reports highest number of suicides in India, followed by Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra reported the highest number of suicides among all the states in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, in 2021, a year that saw 1,64,033 such cases across India.

According to a latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), professional or career-related problems, a sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, addiction to alcohol, financial loss and chronic pain are the main reasons behind incidents of suicide in the country.

A total of 1,64,033 suicides were reported in India in 2021 -- a 7.2-per cent increase compared to 2020 (1,53,052). The rate of suicides has increased by 6.2 per cent.

''Majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (22,207), followed by 18,925 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,965 suicides in Madhya Pradesh, 13,500 suicides in West Bengal and 13,056 suicides in Karnataka, accounting for 13.5 per cent, 11.5 per cent, 9.1 per cent, 8.2 per cent and 8 per cent of total suicides respectively,'' the report said.

These five states together accounted for 50.4 per cent of the suicides reported in the country. The remaining 49.6 per cent cases were reported from the 23 other states and eight Union territories.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state (with a 16.9-per cent share of the country's population) has reported a comparatively lower percentage share of suicidal deaths, accounting for only 3.6 per cent of the suicides reported in the country.

Delhi, the most-populous Union Territory, has reported the highest number of suicides (2,840) among the Union territories, followed by Puducherry (504).

A total of 25,891 suicides were reported in the 53 mega cities of the country in 2021.

The rate of suicide -- the number of suicides per one-lakh population -- has been widely accepted as a standard yardstick for comparison. The all-India rate of suicides was 12 in 2021. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported the highest rate of suicide (39.7), followed by Sikkim (39.2), Puducherry (31.8), Telangana (26.9) and Kerala (26.9).

