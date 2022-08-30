Maha governor inaugurates exhibition of paintings by Lokmat Media group chairman Vijay Darda, others

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday inaugurated 'Four Stories', an exhibition of paintings of Chairman of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Darda and three other noted artists here.

The exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery features paintings by Darda, Search Institute chief architect Jayashree Bhalla, Bina Thakrar and photographer and artist Rachana Darda.

The proceeds from the sale of these paintings will be donated for various social causes, a press release said.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Swami Nityanand, Director General of Maharashtra Police Rajnish Seth and film actor Jackie Shroff were among those present on the occasion. The proceeds from the sale of the paintings of Vijay Darda will be spent for the education of the children of martyred policemen from Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, the release said.

The funds generated through the sale of Rachana Darda's paintings will be used to provide quality education to the underprivileged children of Yavatmal.

The proceeds from the sale of Jayashree Bhalla's paintings will be used to help farmers in Karjat.

The funds generated through the sale of Bina Thakrar's paintings 'Bhava' will be spent to set up a medical centre at Safale in Palghar district through the Society for Human and Environmental Development. The governor announced the purchase of four paintings by all the participating artists on the occasion.

