Shopkeeper Arrested for Selling Banned Gutkha in Palghar

A shopkeeper in Palghar district was arrested for allegedly stocking and selling banned gutkha products. Javed Ahmed Zaheer was detained after a raid, with gutkha valued at Rs 6.39 lakh seized from him. Charges were made under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:50 IST
In a significant crackdown in Palghar district, police have arrested a shopkeeper for allegedly stocking and selling prohibited gutkha products. The arrest was made following a raid conducted by authorities.

Identified as Javed Ahmed Zaheer, also known as Ahmed Ansari, the suspect was apprehended on December 25 at his shop. Police officials confirmed that gutkha worth Rs 6.39 lakh was confiscated during the raid.

The accused now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, highlighting the seriousness of such offenses amid ongoing efforts to enforce food safety regulations.

