Country's first virtual school launched last year by Centre, not by Delhi govt: NIOS

It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by Union Education Minister in August last year, the NIOS said. The clarification by NIOS came following the launch of the Delhi Virtual Model School by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which he claimed was Indias first such platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The first virtual school in the country was launched last year by the Centre and not by the Delhi government on Wednesday, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) said. ''With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India's first virtual school being launched today. It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by Union Education Minister in August last year,'' the NIOS said. The clarification by NIOS came following the launch of the Delhi Virtual Model School by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which he claimed was ''India's first such platform''. He also announced that students from across the country will be eligible for admission.

''At present there are more than 7000 study centres affiliated with NIOS which are dedicatedly providing academic support and more than 1500 study centres providing support in skill based vocational courses to the learners of NIOS Virtual Open School. Live interactive classes shall be conducted by these study centres accredited by NIOS,'' the open school said.

