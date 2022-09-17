Delhi LG inaugurates community policing initiative

Lt General V K Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a community policing initiative here aimed at spreading awareness about various schemes of the Delhi Police among people. Saxena inaugurated the 'We Care' initiative at an event organised at Kartvaya Path at India Gate on the occasion of 'Sewa Diwas', which is being celebrated to mark 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The aim of this initiative is to spread awareness among people about different schemes of the Delhi Police to maintain coordination and establish a police-public interface, an official statement said. Under the 'We Care' initiative, all DCPs will hold community policing activities in their respective areas on every Saturday and Sunday for the next three months, the statement said. They will also arrange visit of school children and RWA members to the police stations at 30 selected locations and interact with them through quiz sessions and by disseminate information through community discussion, the statement stated.

Saxena underlined the importance of people-police interface to achieve the goals of preventive and humane policing. He expressed hope that community interaction events, which will also include rendition by the police band, will attract students, Resident Welfare Association (RWA), senior citizen and others. The LG said community outreach initiatives like these help in providing protection to children, women, senior citizens and foreign tourists, the statement said.

