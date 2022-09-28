Left Menu

Omprakash Mishra appointed interim Vice-Chancellor of NBU

I have accepted the offer, Mishra told PTI.Incidentally, Mishra, who joined ruling Trinamool Congress in September 2019 from Congress, had unsuccessfully contested from Siliguri seat in 2021 Assembly election. PTI SUS RG RG

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:52 IST
Omprakash Mishra appointed interim Vice-Chancellor of NBU
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Wednesday appointed Jadavpur University Professor Omprakash Mishra as the interim Vice-Chancellor of the North Bengal University (NBU) in place of Subiresh Bhattacharya, who was arrested by the CBI recently in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

A Higher Education department notification said, the chancellor of the state university is pleased to appoint Mishra as the VC of NBU for a period of three months ''or till the appointment of a regular Vice-chancellor'' on recommendation by a search committee or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Mishra was being appointed in place of Subiresh Bhattacharya with immediate effect, the notice said, adding that Mishra was also given the additional charge as the first VC of Darjeeling Hill University.

Mishra is currently Professor of International Relations at Jadavpur University.

''Yes, I got the letter from the higher education department and looking forward to my new posting. I have accepted the offer,'' Mishra told PTI.

Incidentally, Mishra, who joined ruling Trinamool Congress in September 2019 from Congress, had unsuccessfully contested from Siliguri seat in 2021 Assembly election. Subiresh Bhattacharya was arrested by the CBI in connection with teacher recruitment scam. He was the Chairman of School Service Commission (SSC) from 2014 to 2018. PTI SUS RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022