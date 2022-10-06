PGDM Admissions Open at Goa Institute of Management for the batch of 2023-25'

Goa Institute of Management has announced the opening of admissions for their two-year residential PGDM Programs. The institute currently offers 540 seats for 4-full time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management programs in Core Management, Healthcare Analytics, Big Data Analytics, and Banking, Insurance & Financial Services. Candidates are chosen based on their performance in competitive exams such as the XAT, CAT, GMAT, or CMAT. Personal interviews, work experience, and previous academic records are all considered in the final round.

Dr. Ajit Parulekar, Director of GIM said, ''A two-year program at GIM allows you to broaden your knowledge through a competency-based curriculum that also emphasizes sustainability and responsible management. Our students and graduates play a vital role as part of the larger social fabric as responsible leaders who are resilient, empowered, and innovative. We attract some of the best students in India who are to be guided by leading academic faculties and hired by some of the most sought-after employers. We look forward to welcoming the new batch of 2023.'' Applications are to be accepted in stages, with the deadline for submitting applications for the 'first mover advantage' round being 15th November 2022. Early applicants will benefit from a lower application fee. Two more rounds will be held in December before the final call for applications in early January 2023.

Dr. Hanish Rajpal, Admissions Chair, said, ''We encourage academic toppers from a select group of institutes to apply for our ELITE round in addition to the regular admissions rounds. Candidates with outstanding achievements in academics, sports, co-curricular activities, or work-life get chosen for the Achievers round. The qualifiers for the aforementioned rounds will be directly transferred to the final round of admissions. With an increase in applicants each year, we are constantly improving our technology to ensure a smooth transition from one application phase to the next. The application process is entirely online and based on a paperless platform. The overall admission experience will delight applicants.'' Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is a premier business school in Sanquelim, Goa, dedicated to transforming and improving management education. The late Fr. Romuald D'Souza founded GIM in 1993 and was named one of the world's top four pioneering B-Schools in the Positive Impact Rating 2021. GIM was also titled 'Sustainability Institute of the Year – Highly Commended' at International Green Gown Awards 2022. The institute currently offers full-time and part-time PGDM programs. According to NIRF rankings (Govt. of India), it was recently ranked 36th among India's top B-Schools.

To apply for PGDM programs at GIM, candidates can apply at www.gim.ac.in. The last date to apply for the first mover round is 15th November.

Contacts: Mr. Abhijit Patil Tel: +91-9834161149 and abhijit@gim.ac.in Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861821/GIM_Logo.jpg

