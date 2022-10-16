Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM launches projects worth around Rs 420 crore in Etah

Today, the region is known for development and not mafias. The upcoming thermal power plant and the medical college will give a new identity to the development of the district, he added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-10-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 21:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM launches projects worth around Rs 420 crore in Etah
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched projects worth around Rs 420 core in the state’s Etah district and said upcoming thermal power plant and medical college there will give a boost to the area’s progress.

According to an official statement, while launching 255 development projects he said, ''Bells manufactured in Etah's Jalesar are propagating the ideals of Sanatan Hinduism all over the world. Today, the region is known for development and not mafias.'' ''The upcoming thermal power plant and the medical college will give a new identity to the development of the district,'' he added. He also distributed tablets and smartphones among the youth and inspected the Jawahar thermal project in the district. The first unit of the thermal plant is expected to get operational by March 2023 and the second one will get operational by June. ''The thermal power plant at a cost of about Rs 12,300 crore will boost electricity generation. The plant will generate employment opportunities for the youth,'' he said. He directed officials to open a skill development centre in Etah to make the youth in the region employable and ensure the availability of smart classes in schools. The same Etah that dreamt of having a medical college will soon have its own medical college providing better health care services to people in the district, he said. ''Today, the government is working with a development-oriented approach by eliminating the mafias who act as termites when it comes to development,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financial situation: Diplomat

Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022