Assam CM hands over appoint letters of govt jobs to 655 youths

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-10-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 23:14 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 655 youths for various government jobs, including different state civil services cadres.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that true to the commitment of the state government to select meritorious candidates for different government jobs transparently and ethically, the present government has been inducting competent youths.

The chief minister requested the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) to hold a Common Engineering Entrance Examination to select engineers for all technical departments together every year with a provision of conducting a lottery for allotment of departments to the successful candidates.

He also asked the APSC for an option for inter-departmental transfer as per the requirements of the departments.

Sarma called upon the new appointees to dedicate their professional lives to the service of the poor and common men of the state.

Referring to the new wave of digitisation and technology-propelled development unleashed in the country, Sarma asked the new officers to master the art of using gadgets to serve the people better.

