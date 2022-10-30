NGO which rescues street animals & feeds them

A non-governmental organization in Tripura which rescues street animals and feeds them hopes to set up a permanent shelter for homeless and injured animals in the state capital Agartala.

'Pawsome', Tripura's first animal welfare organization feeds rescued street animals, provides medical care through trained veterinarian doctors to injured animals and also finds adopters for the animals.

It also conducts anti-rabies vaccination drives and sterilization to control the population of stray dogs since its inception in 2015. Secretary of Pawsome, Wrighbed Datta said the organization is run and funded by its 40 members. It currently maintains a temporary shelter to treat injured street animals but they are actively pursuing the idea to build a permanent animal shelter with the hope of receiving some assistance from the state government.

''We hope to build Tripura's first ever permanent shelter for homeless and injured animals as there are many homeless, injured animals that are paralyzed and the shelter will be a home to those helpless, mute beings'', he told PTI.

Dutta said, ''Animals have the right to live. But homeless animals are tortured, and neglected and people see them as worthless. But we differ from it. So our motive is to work for those animals, find a proper shelter, take care, and feed them as there is nobody to help them.'' A police officer said the NGO had helped to check the trafficking of stray dogs and other animals to other northeastern states.

''They (the NGO) themselves caught many vehicles running with stray dogs or other wild animals and handed them over to police or they informed police about smuggling with authentic information'', the officer said.

The organization is also involved in spreading awareness and educating common people about animals and common ignorance in people's behaviour while dealing with animals. Pawsome organises many awareness campaigns across Tripura and in neighbouring states. Datta claimed that Pawsome had organized the biggest animal sensitization programme in North East in collaboration with a US-based organization Human Society International (HSI) in 2019 to make police officers, municipal workers, forest department, animal resource development department employees aware of animal laws and how to protect animals and handle cases of animal cruelty.

In 2022 Pawsome organized awareness programmes in many schools across Agartala with the help of the Animal Resource Development Department (ARDD) where they taught students about the laws and rights of animals. Besides these, they organise street rallies and campaigns to educate common people about the importance of animal welfare. Datta said that times have changed since the start of Pawsome in 2015. People are now empathetic and come forward to help feed stray dogs on a regular basis, and report to the organization if they witness any cruelty to stray animals.

Pawsome has been awarded the best animal welfare organization in the North East by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organizations (FIAPO). They were also awarded by the Animal Welfare Board of India for their wonderful work towards homeless animals, he said.

Datta said Pawsome is a self-run organization funded by volunteers and common people who are kind enough to donate to the cause. Every day the organization rescues about 20 to 22 street animals. On the reports that canines like Pit-bull, Rottweilers and some pet dogs are aggressive towards people, especially kids, he said the owners of those dogs should be more careful.

''... Nowadays people with zero knowledge about pet keeping buy these dogs to show off their pet dogs. I won't say these dogs are aggressive but they are definitely from the dominant breed. So with lack of training and socializing they turn aggressive and attack people sometimes,'' Datta said.

