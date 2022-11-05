Raja Haji Ahmad: Google doodle celebrates 19th-century Bugis-Malay historian, poet & scholar

Today Google doodle on Raja Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad, the 19th-century Bugis-Malay historian, poet, and scholar. He was elevated to the status of National Hero of Indonesia in 2004. He led a renaissance for Malay literature and culture in the 19th century. Raja Ali was posthumously honored as a National Hero of Indonesia on this day in 2004.

Raja Ali Haji was born in 1809 with Bugis ancestry. He was the son of Raja Ahmad, who was titled Engku Haji Tua after accomplishing the pilgrimage to Mecca. He was the grandson of Raja Ali Haji Fisabilillah (the brother of Raja Lumu, the first Sultan of Selangor). Fisabilillah was a scion of the royal house of Riau, who were descended from Bugis warriors who came to the region in the 18th century. Raja Ali Haji's mother, Encik Hamidah Binti Malik was a cousin of her father and also of Bugis descent. Raji Ali Haji soon relocated to Penyengat as an infant, where he grew up and received his education.

At a young age, his family moved to Penyengat Island. He studied with famous scholars from the Riau-Lingga Sultanate and was recognized as a gifted student. As an adolescent, Raja Ali Haji accompanied his father on a mission to Jakarta, as well as a pilgrimage to Mecca.

When he was 32, Raja Ali Haji became a joint regent to the young Sultan and was eventually promoted to a religious advisor. In this role, he started writing about the language, culture and literature of the Malay people. His works include the Malay dictionary, educational texts on the king's duties, the genealogy of Malay and Bugis, a poetry anthology and more.

In 2004, Raja Ali Haji was honored as a National Hero of Indonesia for his contributions to language, literature, Malay culture and Indonesian history. His most famous work is the Tuhfat al-Nafis, or "Precious Gift", which is considered an invaluable source regarding the history of the Malay Peninsula. It's now carved into his tombstone for people to read when visiting.

