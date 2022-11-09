QSR chain Old Delhi to open over 50 offline outlets next year * Home-grown Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain Old Delhi on Wednesday said it is planning to launch over 50 offline outlets in 2023, and provide an additional employment to over 500 people.

The brand currently has five outlets across the country, and these new offline outlets will be a mix of company-owned and franchise model stores, Old Delhi said in a statement.

Of the 500 new workforce the company aims to provide employment, 250 employees will be chosen from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

*** Schoolnet appoints industry veterans Sekhar Bonu, Vandana Singh as independent directors * Edtech player Schoolnet India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sekhar Bonu and Vandana Singh as independent directors on its board.

A trained Chartered Financial Analyst, Bonu, an ex-civil servant holds a doctoral degree in International Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, while educationist Singh holds a PhD in English Literature from Panjab University.

''This is an exciting time for the EdTech industry at large, and their expertise in their relevant fields will help us cross new milestones. Their leadership will help us continue to remain in the vanguard of leveraging technology to democratise quality education at scale,'' Schoolnet MD and CEO RCM Reddy said.

